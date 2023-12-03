Israel Defence Forces uncover 800 tunnels in Gaza amid ongoing ground offensive

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced to unearth more than 800 tunnel shafts in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the ground offensive which which began in late October, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the IDF, approximately 500 of these tunnels have already been rendered inoperative, either through controlled explosions or sealing.

The IDF stated that many of these tunnels serve as crucial links between what they term as Hamas "strategic assets." The military has not only focused on eliminating tunnel shafts but also claims to have destroyed extensive tunnel networks, amounting to hundreds of kilometres, according to The Times of Israel.

A notable aspect highlighted by the IDF is the location of these tunnel shafts in civilian areas, often near or inside educational institutions, kindergartens, mosques, and playgrounds. In some instances, IDF troops reportedly discovered weaponry belonging to Hamas inside these tunnels.

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Lt Col Avichay Adraee, issued a stern warning to Hamas's Shejaiya battalion via a post on X.

"This is a final notice. You are all targets," declared Adraee, sharing a picture of the commanders from the Shejaiya battalion, which operates in the Gaza City neighbourhood bearing the same name. Adraee emphasised the IDF's commitment to dismantling Hamas's infrastructure in the neighbourhood and presented two options to the targeted battalion: surrender and disarm or face a fate akin to that of Wissam Farhat, the Shejaiya battalion commander killed in an Israeli airstrike the previous day.

On the ground, two rockets originating from the Gaza Strip impacted the southern city of Sderot, causing damage, as reported by the municipality. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries, with several other rockets intercepted by the Iron Dome over the city, The Times of Israel reported.

In response to these developments, Hamas has stated that captive-prisoner swap talks will not resume until the Israeli onslaught in Gaza concludes. Israel, on the other hand, withdrew its negotiators from Qatar on Saturday, citing Hamas's violation of the terms of the truce agreement.

The casualty figures continue to rise, with at least 15,207 Palestinians reported killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides showing no signs of stepping back from the conflict, according to Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor