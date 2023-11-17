Israel distributes weapons to civilian security units near Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities said they have completed the distribution of hundreds of weapons to civilian standby security units in Sderot and other communities near the Gaza Strip.

The Defence Ministry and Israel Defence Forces announced that they are now preparing to distribute hundreds of additional weapons and personal protective equipment, such as vests and helmets. Distribution will begin "in the coming days," according to the announcement. (ANI/TPS)

