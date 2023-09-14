Israel: Eilat vehicles get pollution check

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/TPS): The Unit for the Prevention of Air Pollution from Transportation and the Noise and Radiation Division of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, in cooperation with the officers of the Environmental Protection Section and Eilat police officers, recently held a two-day enforcement operation to prevent air pollution and prevent noise from vehicles and motorcycles in the city of Eilat and its surroundings, with the aim of protecting public health and the quality of life of the residents.

As part of the activity, 304 improved vehicles and motorcycles were inspected, of which 74 vehicles were taken off the road and 84 reports were registered against polluting and noisy vehicles.

Polluting and noisy vehicles harm the quality of life of the residents living in the area and public health. In recent years, the awareness of negative physical effects of air pollution and noise (on different parts of the body to the point of hearing loss and other physiological diseases) as well as psychological ones has been increasing. Air pollution and noise pollution are among the main environmental risks to public health.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Section works on many levels to reduce air pollution from transportation, along with eradicating the phenomenon of noise hazards originating from improved vehicles and motorcycles.

Senior Vice President for Supervision and Enforcement at the Ministry of Environmental Protection Yitzhak (Banda) Ben David said, “The Ministry of Environmental Protection sees great importance in preventing air pollution and reducing noise in residential areas. We will continue to work to eradicate this type of phenomena through activities that are carried out both routinely and through promotions that take place all over the country. We will act with all the legal tools at our disposal.” (ANI/TPS)

