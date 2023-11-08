Israel FM Cohen meets with new US Ambassador

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Tuesday morning at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem with the new American Ambassador to Israel Jacob "Jack" Lew.

The two discussed the war against the terrorist organisation Hamas and the American support for Israel since the beginning of the war.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed regional issues including the preservation of the peace agreements and the fight against the terrorist organizations that operated, financed and armed by the terrorist regime of Iran. (ANI/TPS)

