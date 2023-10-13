Israel: Four terrorists killed attacking border fence

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police on Friday afternoon said special forces of the Border Police killed four terrorists who tried to damage the perimeter fence along Samaria and who threw explosives near Tulkarm.

The forces were already in the area after attempts by terrorists to damage the fence.

During the operation, the fighters noticed a squad of terrorists approaching the obstacle and damaging it with explosive charges. The fighters fired at them and killed the four terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

