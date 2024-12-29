Israel: Government increasing grants to local authorities by hundreds of millions

Jerusalem [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): The balancing grants provided by the Ministry of the Interior, which the Ministry says are a key tool for reducing gaps between local authorities and ensuring a basic level of services for Israeli residents, will be significantly increased. In 2024, an additional 350 million Shekels (USD 95.11 million) will be provided.

And starting in 2025, 300 million Shekels (USD 81.52 million) will be added to the budget base. Accordingly, the balancing grant provided by the Ministry of the Interior for 2024 will be 3.65 billion Shekels (USD 1 billion), and from 2025 onwards, the budget will be 3.6 billion Shekels (USD 1 billion) each year.

"This addition is particularly significant during this period and in light of the rising prices in the economy and inflation, which will also help reduce budget gaps created in local authorities and support the improvement of essential municipal infrastructure and services for the benefit of citizens," said the Ministry.

This is so following the Corona pandemic and the Iron Sword War, in which local government demonstrated its ability to be flexible in any situation. This addition will add to and streamline the authority's handling of emergencies while improving service to residents. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor