Israel: Green Police stop illegal waste dumping

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): The Green Police of the Ministry of Environmental Protection conducted an enforcement activity in cooperation with officers from the Environmental Protection Section and officers from the Israel Police Service Station, against a transit station for construction waste that was suspected of transporting and dumping the waste in violation of the Cleanliness Act.

According to the findings of an undercover investigation carried out by the Ministry’s Green Police, construction waste was piled on bare ground without a proper permit and construction waste was removed to unknown destinations using trucks without a business license to transport waste.

During the activity, seven suspects were detained and questioned at the site. On top of that, six trucks and a shovel were seized that were used to commit the crimes. The investigation will continue in the coming days, as part of a criminal investigation launched by the ministry’s green police.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection promotes the passage of the construction waste law that passed the first reading and was promoted in the Interior and Environmental Protection Committee of the Knesset for a second and third reading. (ANI/TPS)

