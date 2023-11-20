Israel: Haifa residents directed to boil drinking water until further notice

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health instructed residents of Haifa, Israel's third largest city, to boil their tap water before drinking it or using it for food preparation after routine tests found abnormal microbial results.

The water can safely be used for bathing and sanitation without boiling, the ministry added.

The directive stands until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

