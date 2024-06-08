Israel-Hamas War: At Least 150 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes at Nuseirat Refugee Camp; Four Hostages Rescued in Gaza

At least 150 Palestinians were killed, including women and children in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza after Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, June 8. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they rescued four hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 raid.

IDF named the rescued hostages kidnapped from the Nova music festival during Palestinian militant group Hamas' deadly raid on Israeli towns and villages near Gaza.

Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF, ISA and Israel Police from 2 separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat after being kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival.



"Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF, ISA and Israel Police from 2 separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat after being kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival," said IDF in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if the hostage rescue and the Israeli air assault were part of the same operation but both took place in Al-Nuseirat, a densely built-up and often embattled area in the eight-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Visuals From Gaza

Israeli forces returned fire, including with airstrikes, the spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, added. One Israeli special forces soldier was killed during the operation, a police statement said.