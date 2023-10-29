Israel-Hamas war: Two rockets hit houses in Kiryat Shmona
By ANI | Published: October 29, 2023 10:41 PM 2023-10-29T22:41:58+5:30 2023-10-29T22:45:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's North District police are currently handling two different locations in the city ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's North District police are currently handling two different locations in the city of Kiryat Shmona where rockets launched from Lebanese territory struck a short while ago on Sunday evening.
The police are scanning for remains of the rockets and other items to remove any additional risk to the public.
As a result of one of the rocket hits, a fire broke out in a residential apartment with no casualties.
Another house was damaged.
Kiryat Shmona is Israel's northernmost city. It is located in the "Finger of the Galilee. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app