Israel intercepts drone near Red Sea city of Eilat

Jerusalem, Oct 31 Israel intercepted above the Red Sea a drone launched from Yemen toward its southernmost resort city of Eilat on Tuesday, according to Israeli military and media.

Air raid sirens were heard in Eilat, warning of "hostile aircraft intrusion" and directing residents to run for shelter, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Israeli military and media.

Later, the Israeli military said in a statement that its systems identified "an aerial target approaching Israeli territory." The drone was intercepted before reaching Eilat, and the military stated that "there was no threat to civilians."

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the drone was launched from Yemen.

