Israel issuing hundreds more permits for foreign restaurant workers

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 (ANI/TPS): In order to "strengthen the ability of restaurants to continue operating, grow and develop, as well as to maintain operational continuity and improve the level of service provided to the public" impaired by the restrictions on the entry of Palestinian workers to work in Israeli territories due to the Gaza war, the Ministry of Economy and Industry is issuing 650 permits for the employment of foreign workers in the restaurant industry. (ANI/TPS)

