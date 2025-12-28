Israel: Jerusalem Police Officer wounded in car ramming attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that Sunday morning, a police officer was slightly injured (according to medical sources) when a driver hit him with his car in the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem and fled the scene on foot.

A large police force was called to the scene and is conducting searches for the suspect. (ANI/TPS)

