Israel: Jerusalem Police Officer wounded in car ramming attack
By ANI | Updated: December 28, 2025 15:10 IST2025-12-28T15:09:40+5:302025-12-28T15:10:08+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that Sunday morning, a police officer was slightly injured (according to medical sources) when a driver hit him with his car in the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem and fled the scene on foot.
A large police force was called to the scene and is conducting searches for the suspect. (ANI/TPS)
