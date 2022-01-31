Israel launches air attack targeting Damascus area: Reports

Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a military source.

The source said that the attack occurred at around 03:05 local time (01:05 GMT on Monday). Several missiles were launched from the direction of Riyaq (also known as Rayak, a Lebanese town located east of Beirut), targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

