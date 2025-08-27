Israel Military Chief talks about Gaza situation with visiting UN World Food Program

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir met today (Wednesday) with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Ms. Cindy McCain.

The meeting was held with the participation of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Rasan Alian, and dealt with the humanitarian aid effort for the Gaza Strip.

As part of the meeting, the main efforts promoted by the IDF to stabilise the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip were presented, including their direct impact on the situation on the ground, in contrast to the false campaign led by Hamas. The work plans for the future were also detailed.

The Chief of Staff emphasised the IDF's commitment to preventing famine and to doing everything in its power to continue to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the population and not to Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

