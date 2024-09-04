Israel military launches retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 4, : In response to the barrage of rockets fired at Israel, the country's military launched attacks against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The military said that the retaliatory strikes came after dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanese territory.

The military further said that Israeli air defences intercepted about 65 rockets.

Sharing a post on X, Israel Defence Forces said, "Approx. 65 projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory crossing into northern Israel."

"In response, the IDF is currently striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon," the post on X further said.

Earlier on August 25, the IDF said that the Iran-backed group Hezbollah had fired more than 200 rockets and drones at Israel's northern border claiming retaliation for the assassination of its senior commander, Fuad Shukr, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. This had prompted retaliation from Israel, which bombed sites across South Lebanon.

Israel said it took out some 1,000 Hezbollah rocket launchers in a coordinated sortie of 100 Israeli fighter jets early Sunday to thwart much of the planned assault, Times of Israel had reported.

Meanwhile, not just on Lebanon, Israel also launched strikes on Northern Gaza.

At least six people were killed when Israeli forces shelled a group of Palestinian civilians in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a medical source.

The witnesses said that an artillery shell hit a group of people in the Sheikh Zayed Towers area in northern Gaza as they gathered to get an internet signal.

"The bodies of six people were transferred to the Indonesian and Kemal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza," the medical source said, according to Anadolu Agency.

