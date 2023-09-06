Israel: ‘Netiva’ program integrates ultra-orthodox teens into labor force

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel Minister of Labor Yoav Ben-Tzur participated in a conference held for graduates of the “Netiva” program which helps integrate young ultra-orthodox women into the labor force. Ben-Tzur is from the Sephardic ultra-orthodox Shas Party.

Ben Tzur said, “In light of the challenges of many teenage girls in ultra-Orthodox society, and with the blessing and advice of Israel’s elders, the Netiva program was established out of a vision and belief to pave their way and provide them with professional training that will leverage their future. The Netiva program gives them an opportunity to see for themselves the tremendous ability and uniqueness that each and every one of them hides inside.”

“I see this program as a life-saving project, which helps girls go through puberty in the right way, enhance their personal potential, grow and reach a stable and secure career,” he added. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor