Israel PM Netanyahu meets with visiting US Congressman

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the visiting US Congressman Brian Mast (Republican from Florida) and thanked him for his "unwavering support of Israel and soldiers of the IDF."

The two visited wounded Israeli soldiers and Border Police officers at the rehabilitation ward of Hadassah-Mt Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu and Mast were also updated on the soldiers' medical status and the rehabilitation process at the hospital, which has received many wounded during the fighting.

Rep. Mast, a US Army veteran, spoke about how he coped with losing both of his legs in the war in Afghanistan.

Mast also once volunteered at an IDF base and has even worn an IDF uniform in his Washington office. (ANI/TPS)

