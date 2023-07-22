Israel: President Herzog and US VP Harris announce USD 70 Million initiative to fight climate change

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog met at the White House with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the two announced a new USD 70 million initiative on climate change. The initiative will promote research and the implementation of advanced technological solutions to achieve food security for countries across the Middle East and Africa.

The two countries will invest a shared USD 70 million over five years to promote climate resilience solutions. Both are already world leaders in the development of smart, hi-tech agriculture. The sides said that this joint initiative will strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries, and will help build sustainable food systems and deal with the climate crisis.

Vice President Harris spoke about how earlier this year she was in Zambia and visited a farm there where she saw firsthand what “climate-smart agriculture is doing, what technology is doing to assist in increasing innovative approaches that will extend the opportunity to address the increasing food security issue that is on that continent. “

The Vice President also spoke about how when visiting Israel she spent some time touring desalination plants there and other work the country is doing to fight climate change saying that what, “is happening in Israel, that really is a model for the rest of the globe in terms of how we use the best of innovation in science, and technology to preserve some of Earth’s most natural and precious resources. And in that way, the work that you’ve done has inspired so many here in the United States as well.”

“The work that we are doing together,” said Harris, “of course, will increase yield and crop quality while addressing the climate crisis as well. The US-Israeli partnership on this issue will help make all of this work a reality for farmers across the continent of Africa and throughout the Middle East, and our joint investments in the Middle East will help to strengthen the cooperation between Israel and its neighbours.” (ANI/TPS)

