Israel Prison Service Concludes the Fourth Imprisoned Terrorist Release

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Spokesperson of the Israel Prison Service: "The Israel Prison Service concludes the forth imprisoned terrorist release in accordance with the agreement for the return of the hostages as part of operation " Wings of Freedom."

As part of Operation "Derech Eretz", 183 terrorists were transferred from several prisons across the country to the 'Ofer' and 'Ktziot' prisons, escorted by officers from the Israel Prison Service's "Nahshon" Unit and with the assistance of the Israel Police.

After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the 'Ofer' and 'Ktziot' prisons.

The prison officers of the Israel Prison Service are carrying out the release of the terrorists in accordance with the political directive, as agreed upon for the return of the hostages, and in full coordination with all security agencies". (ANI/TPS)

