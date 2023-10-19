Israel receives armoured vehicles from US amid war with Hamas

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 19 : Israel received a cargo plane carrying the initial shipment of armoured vehicles from the United States to replace the vehicles damaged during the war, the Israel Ministry of Defence informed on Thursday.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense recently received a cargo plane from the United States, carrying the initial shipment of armoured vehicles designated for use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). They are being transferred to the IDF to replace vehicles damaged during the war," the Israel Ministry of Defence posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes after US President's visit to Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas after the terror group launched a deadly attack.

Over the weekend, US Secretary of Defence Lyod Austin directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean last week.

The Navy units are part of a broader bolstering of US forces in the region. Last week, the Air Force announced the deployment of F-15 and F-16 fighter squadrons and A-10 attack squadrons to the region, according to a US Department of Defence press release.

During his visit, Biden compared the Hamas attack to "fifteen 9/11s" for a nation the size of Israel while retreating that America stood with Israelis and their demand for justice.

"My message to any State or any other hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago - Don't. Don't. Don't. Since this terrorist attack, we have seen it described as Israel's 9/11. But for the nations the size of Israel, it was like fifteen 9/11s," the US President said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

Biden also reassured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States' unwavering support for Israel. He emphasized the commitment to stand by Israel as it defends its citizens, particularly in the face of recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.

The US President further reaffirmed that the US will continue to work with Israel to prevent the killing of civilians in the war.

Biden's visit to Israel came after two senior officials US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin visited Israel to showcase US' unwavering support for Israel amid for war.

Antony Blinken has said the US stands with Israel and condemns Hamas for its terrorist attacks.

"We stand with Israel and condemn Hamas for its terrorist attacks. Today, the United States designated two of the group's leaders and other financial supporters who enabled it to carry out vicious attacks against Israel," he said.

During his visit to Tel Aviv last week, Austin condemned the "bloodthirsty, fanatical and hateful" attacks by Hamas terrorists.

"The world has just witnessed a great evil: the deadliest attack on civilians in the history of the state of Israel and the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust," Austin said after meeting with Israeli officials."

So, make no mistake: The United States will make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself," he said.

