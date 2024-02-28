Israel retaliating after Hezbollah fires 35 rockets

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said they identified approximately 35 rocket launches from Lebanon into the northern Israeli area of Mount Meron.

In response, Israeli fighter jets struck a military site and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Hanniyeh, Jibchit, Baisariyeh, and Mansouri. IDF artillery also struck in the area of Yaroun to remove a threat. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor