Israel retaliating after Hezbollah fires 35 rockets
By ANI | Published: February 28, 2024 12:09 AM2024-02-28T00:09:10+5:302024-02-28T00:10:06+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces said they identified approximately 35 rocket launches from Lebanon into the northern Israeli area of Mount Meron.
In response, Israeli fighter jets struck a military site and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Hanniyeh, Jibchit, Baisariyeh, and Mansouri. IDF artillery also struck in the area of Yaroun to remove a threat. (ANI/TPS)
