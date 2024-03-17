Israel set to declare Oct 7 as national remembrance day

Tel Aviv, March 17 The Israel Cabinet will be voting on Sunday on the proposal to declare October 7 as the national remembrance day.

According to Israel Prime Minister's office sources, every year on 24th of Tishrei, which is the first month of the Hebrew calendar, there will be a national memorial day to remember the horrors of October 7 massacre as also to honour those who were killed in the Hamas attack.

Sources said that in the proposal it is written that "October 7 is etched into the public consciousness as the day of a horrible massacre". The proposal explains that in answer to public feelings in Israel, there needs to be a ceremony on October 7. Ceremonies will be held in all institutions in the country. The Army will conduct a state ceremony to honor the soldiers who died during 'Operation Iron Swords'.

It may be noted that in Israel, there are currently only two national remembrance days. The first remembers the approx. six million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime as well as the courage of Jews who fought in revolts against the Nazis.The second Remembrance Day is in honor of all Israeli military personnel who lost their lives in the struggle which led to the founding of the State of Israel, as well as those who were killed since during active duty, and those who have been killed in terrorist attacks.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day is colloquially known as “Yom HaShoah” and is held on the 27th of Nisan (the eighth month in the Hebrew calendar, normally in April or May.) This date was chosen because it is the date on which the Jewish rebellion in the Warsaw ghetto began.

In 1951, the Knesset settled on the 27th of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar, a week after Passover, and about a week before Israeli Independence Day.

The second Remembrance Day in Israel is called “Yom HaZikaron” which directly translates to “Remembrance Day.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor