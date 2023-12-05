Israel strikes Hamas positions in refugee camp, Hezbollah facilities

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli forces continued their attacks on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, and completed their encirclement of the Jabaliya refugee camp, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces also raided Hamas's General Security Headquarters inside the UN administered refugee camp. Weapons, command and control equipment, observation gear and maps were located in the headquarters.

Soldiers working in cooperation with the Air Force also attacked buildings where terror squads were operating, launching mortars and firing on troops.

Soldiers also found weapons and rocket launchers in civilian buildings, the IDF said.

On the northern front, Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah rocket launching posts, terror infrastructure and a compound in Lebanon on Tuesday morning. The strikes were in response to Hezbollah's rocket fire on Israel on Monday.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Currently, 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreign nationals are being held hostage in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

