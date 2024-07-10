Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that, during the night, Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked two terrorist infrastructures of the air defence system of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Janta in deep Lebanon and Rashit in southern Lebanon.

Also, IAF warplanes attacked a Hezbollah weapons warehouse in the area of the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The attacks came after two people, a married couple, were killed on Tuesday when Hezbollah fired 40 rockets on the Golan. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor