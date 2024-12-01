Israel strikes rocket launcher in Gaza Humanitarian Zone

Jerusalem [Israel], December 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel destroyed a primed missile launch site aimed at southern Israel late Saturday night, in Gaza's Deir al-Balah humanitarian area, according to the Israeli Army Spokesperson.

Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize the risk of civilian casualties including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. (ANI/TPS)

