Israel targets Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut; vows to protect citizens

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 : Israel on Friday carried out a precision strike against Hezbollah's central headquarters, located beneath residential buildings in Beirut's Dahieh.

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said, "The IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut."

Also, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari spoke regarding the precision strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters. He said, "Moments ago, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization that served as an epicentre of Hezbollah's terror. Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut."

Hagari also reaffirmed Israel's determination to protect its citizens from Hezbollah's terrorism.

"As part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields, on October 8, Hezbollah started attacking Israel. After almost a year of Hezbollah firing rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians; after almost a year of Israel warning the world and telling them that Hezbollah must be stopped, Israel is doing what every sovereign state in the world would do... taking the necessary action to protect our people so that Israeli families can live in their homes, safely and securely."

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was the target in Friday's explosions that shook Beirut, according to a report by CNN.

A senior Israeli official said it is "too early to say" whether Friday's strike targeting Nasrallah was successful. The official added, "it's a question of time...," drawing parallels with the operation that eliminated Hamas leader Mohammed Deif in Gaza.

The official further said the decision to target Nasrallah was a "very tough call," and said confirmation could come at any moment, noting it "depends on the intelligence, they usually try to hide it," CNN reported.

When asked whether Nasrallah is alive or dead, a Lebanese security official told CNN, "We wait."

Also, Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the Israeli strikes on Beirut's Dahieh resulted in two casualties and dozens injured.

Notably, Israel has continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats', the Iran-backed group poses to Israel with repeated strikes in northern Israel.

As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

