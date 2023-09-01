Israel to bring 3,000 construction workers from China

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Population and Immigration Authority has concluded a deal with the Chinese Contractors Association to bring 3,000 additional workers to Israel for the construction industry.

In the next two months, a screening and recruitment process for the workers will begin. Today, approximately 28,000 construction workers are employed in Israel.

The Authority said the addition of 3,000 workers will be a significant boost to the construction industry in Israel.

The CEO of the Authority, Eyal Siso said: “Every addition of workers in the construction industry has significant consequences for the plight of the housing industry and we invest great efforts to promote the issue in our aspects.” (ANI/TPS)

