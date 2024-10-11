Israel: Two civilians injured on northern border, fatality of Thai foreign worker

Jerusalem [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): On Friday morning, two individuals were reported injured by an anti-tank missile attack on Israel's northern border in the Yaroun area, including a foreign worker from Thailand who was pronounced dead.

However, a preliminary investigation by Israel Defence Forces revealed that the civilians were likely injured by an explosion from leftover munitions found in the area, not by a missile from Lebanon, as initially reported. The IDF investigation continues. (ANI/TPS)

