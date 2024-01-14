Israel: Two terrorists killed after breaking through roadblock

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 14 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) confirmed that two terrorists were killed during an attempted terror attack that occurred Sunday in Metzad, a town in the Gush Etzion bloc, near Bethlehem.

The two broke through a military barricade in a vehicle and were chased by Israeli forces.

The forces pursued the terrorists' vehicle during which the terrorists fired at them. The soldiers returned fire and killed them.

The IDF soldiers found a rifle used by the terrorists, an ax and ammunition in their possession. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor