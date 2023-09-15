Israeli Air Force holds exercises with Greek Air Force

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force and Greece’s Hellenic Air Force held a joint exercise in Israel last week, during which dozens of planes took off and flew for thousands of kilometers.

Fighter jets practiced low-altitude flights and dropping live munitions in fire areas, all under particularly challenging weather conditions as the eastern Mediterranean area went through some severe storms this past week.

The IAF said this was part of a series of exercises aimed at improving the operational and mental capacity for long-term attacks and achieving air superiority.

“We are concluding a significant exercise that lasted about two days with a significant preparation process,” explained the 106 squadron commander, Lt Col M, “We flew back and forth to Greece and cooperated with the Greeks both in their territory and in ours.” (IAF pilots identities are a security secret.)

“The exercise had two main goals: the first of which is cooperation with the Greeks, which yields mutual learning and the use of each country’s relative advantage,” he continued, “the second is improving the readiness of the Air Force from the ground level, the strong control, to the air level, dealing with long-range flight which contains weather challenges, maintenance challenges, missing intelligence and sometimes also a very complex task. Everything to accomplish the task and return home safely.” (ANI/TPS)

