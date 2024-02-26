Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah air defense systems

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck sites used by Hezbollah's aerial defence array in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon a short time ago.

The Israel Defence Forces said the strikes were in response to the launch of a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli aerial drone, which fell earlier on Monday. (ANi/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor