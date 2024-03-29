Israeli Airstrikes Killed 36 Syrian Soldiers Near Aleppo (Watch Video)

An Israeli strike has killed 36 Syrian soldiers near the city of Aleppo, a war monitor reported on Friday, March 29. Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the Israeli strikes coincided with drone attacks by Syrian insurgent groups on civilian targets in Aleppo and its suburbs.

Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo's southern suburb of Jibreen near the Aleppo International Airport, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Israeli Strike Syria:

BREAKING: Israeli strike killed multiple Syrian soldiers near Aleppo



The Observatory said explosions were still heard two hours after the strikes. There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its commercial centre, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday's strike did not affect the airport.