Israeli and American militaries to coordinate new Gaza aid distribution plan

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 26 (ANI/TPS): To increase the distribution of aid to people in Gaza, The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) through COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) approved a new initiative of the US Military's Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) in Gaza, led by the US Military's Central Command (CENTCOM). The IDF said that this initiative will "streamline and expand" the introduction of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The US Military explains that JLOTS is a critical joint capability that enables US forces to enter a land area from sea despite insufficient port infrastructure.

"The participation of the IDF in the initiative emphasizes the joint work with the international organizations to introduce humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," it said. (ANI/TPS)

