Israeli civilian killed in rocket attack from Lebanon
By IANS | Published: November 21, 2024 06:16 PM2024-11-21T18:16:38+5:302024-11-21T18:20:11+5:30
Jerusalem, Nov 21 A civilian in Israel was killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Thursday, Israeli ...
Jerusalem, Nov 21 A civilian in Israel was killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.
Israel's Magen David Adom said a man in his 30s in the city of Nahariya sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Xinhua news agency reported.
The rocket fell near a playground in the northern city.
The military released a statement saying about ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, targeting the Western Galilee.
"Most of the projectiles were intercepted and the fallen projectiles were identified," it said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app