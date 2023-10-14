Israeli Defence Forces say Palestinian civilians have started to leave Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 : In the latest update on the Israel Hamas conflict, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus noted on Saturday that people in the Gaza Strip are listening to Israel's warning and are doing the right thing, noting that there has been a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the South.

"We have seen a significant movement of the Palestinian civilians towards the south...we have seen people listening to our warning, understanding that they doing the clever thing, moving out of the dangerous area, and the right thing for their family...," he said.

On Friday the Israeli military had called for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City. The IDF says that it had advertised its intentions because they did not want civilians to be affected by the war.

The IDF further said that Israel was fighting against Hamas and its military infrastructure.

"We advertised our intentions in advance not because it has any military logic but because we want civilians not to be affected by the war. We didn't put those civilians there and they are not our enemy. We are not trying to kill or injure any civilians, we are fighting against Hamas and its military infrastructure...that's where we targeted around the Gaza strip and in the northern part of the Gaza strip," he said.

Lt. Col. Conricus stressed that the Hamas is trying to stop Palestinians from evacuating that area, through messages and also checkpoints and stops on the ground.

"Hamas actively undermines and has stopped, tried to stop Palestinians civilians from evacuating that area, both via messages and also checkpoints and stops on the ground, according to reports made by international media. That, I think, is the peak of cynicism," he said.

IDF Spokesperson further expressed hope that Palestinians will evacuate as soon as possible for their own safety.

"Hopefully, Palestinians will do that as fast as possible, vacate the area for their own security and return only when we tell them that it is safe to do so," he added.

Conricus highlighted that the end state of this war is the complete destruction of Hams and its infrastructure.

"We dismantle Hamas and its military capabilities and fundamentally change the situation so that Hamas never again has the ability to inflict any damage on Israeli civilians or soldiers" the IDF spokesperson said.

The IDF also facilitated the high level visits by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of different countries to various sites of engagement with the Hamas.

Ursula von der Leyen from the European Commission, Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defence from the US, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, and the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani been in Israel since Friday and visited several sites linked to the Hamas offensive.

Meanwhile, as the attack continues, Hamas also posted footage of holding Israeli toddlers and children on Saturday, during the mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Moreover, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Furthermore, 1300 people have lost their lives in the Hamas terror attacks on Israel and over 3000 have been injured, according to The IDF.

