Israeli Dy Chief of Mission explains demography, history of Israel-Syria conflict

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India, Fares Saeb in a video message explained the history of Druze people, as the Israeli government is asserting to protect them in Syria.

Saeb claimed that the Druze people are under persecution in Syria due to the differences in faith with the 'jihadists'.

Who are the #Druze, and why is Israel protecting them in Syria? Hear from our Deputy Chief of Mission, @FaresSaeb - a proud Druze as he shares their story and the crisis they face. #IsraelStandsWithDruze

"In the last few days, we saw much more news here in India about the situation in West Asia, the Druze in Syria, and of course Israel's to help and assist the Druze minority in Syria. As an Israeli diplomat who belongs to the Druze minority in West Asia, I feel obligated to give our followers and friends here in India more information to better explain the situation of what's happening now in Syria," he said.

He further explained the demographic of the people of the Druze faith in the Middle East and explained its connections with Greek faith, Hinduism and Buddhism.

"For those who are not familiar with the Druze's community with the Druze faith. The Druze are located in West Asia for almost 1,000 years. Basically, the majority are located in Syria, around 7,00,000, in Lebanon, estimated 2,50,000, Israel, 1,50,000, and a small community in Jordan of 30,000 Druze. The Druze faith is, of course, connected to the Abrahamic religions, but it's also connected to the Greek philosophies, to Sufism, to Eastern philosophies such as Buddhism and Hinduism. For example, we do believe that the soul is eternal and we do believe in reincarnation," he said.

Saeb said that the Syrian administration is violating the Druze area, meting similar treatment there that the Hamas did to Israel in October 7, 2023 attacks.

"For the jihadists, this is blasphemic and anti-Islamic. Because of this, the jihadists decided to attack the Druze area, humiliating our priests, killing, raping, and kidnapping the same atrocities that we saw on October 7, 2023. The new Syrian regime and president are deeply connected to the ISIS ideology. And in the last couple of months, we saw them attacking other minorities in Syria, especially the religious minorities, such as the Alawites and the Christians," he said.

Saeb said that they are attacking the Druze people because of their strong alliance with the Jews. Thus, Israel is standing to protect them.

"And now they are focusing on the Druze in southern Syria. Due to the strong bond between the Druze and the Jews in West Asia, and the strong alliance between Israel and its Druze population, Israel leadership, government and opposition in a consensus decided to step forward and to assist the Druze and to help the Druze minority in stopping this genocidal act," he said.

Saeb, a Druze himself, lauded the Israeli government for their decision to protect the minorities.

"And what we see now is that Israel is the only country in the world that is protecting minorities in West Asia, while the rest of the world is silent. As a Druze, I want to thank my country for standing so strong and firm with my community. As an Israel diplomat, I was never more proud," he said.

As per Al Jazeera, Israel carried out an air strike in the vicinity of Syria's Suwayda, Syrian state news agency SANA said on Thursday.

These strikes came despite a new ceasefire deal struck after four days of clashes between Druze armed groups, Bedouin tribes and government forces that have left hundreds dead.

In a post on X on July 16, the IDF said, "The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria. The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios."

The IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria. The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.

"We are acting decisively to prevent the entrenchment of hostile elements beyond the border, protect Israeli citizens, and prevent harm to Druze civilians." — Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, during a situational assessment at the Syrian border.

"We are acting decisively to prevent the entrenchment of hostile elements beyond the border, protect Israeli citizens, and prevent harm to Druze civilians," Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, during a situational assessment at the Syrian border said.

