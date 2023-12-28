Israeli embassy pulls video imagining Hamas attack in Seoul

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Israeli embassy in South Korea has removed a video showing an imaginary scenario in which Koreans are attacked by masked assailants in Seoul, a reference to Hamas, media reports said.

Seoul Foreign Ministry said that the video was deemed “inappropriate” and that it had asked the Israeli embassy to take it down.

The video, which is no longer available on the embassy’s social media, depicted a distressing scenario in which a South Korean woman in the capital is abducted by an armed assailant on Christmas Day, and forcibly separated from her young daughter, a clip published by South Korean media showed.

The Israeli embassy wrote, alongside the now-removed video posted on its Facebook account on Tuesday: “On October 7th, Israel was attacked by Hamas. 1,200 men, women and children were killed, and over 240 people were taken hostage in Gaza.” “Imagine if it happened to you. What would you do?” it added.

The media reports said that the Israel ambassador’s in Seoul Akiva Tor said in a social media post that has since been deleted: “We have reconstructed the horrifying terrorist incident that took place on October 7th to help South Koreans in East Asia, far away from Israel, understand the current war situation.”

