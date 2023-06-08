Israeli envoy Gilon distributes gifts to children battling critical illnesses

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], June 8 : In an event marked for a noble cause, the Israel embassy in New Delhi here hosted children battling critical illnesses on Thursday.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon distributed gifts to 12 young children which were part of their wishes that included battery-operated car bikes, toys, dolls etc. The event was hosted along with Records Manya and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Noble Alliance: Artists, Diplomats, and NGOs Collaborate to Fulfill Children's Wishes Amidst Battling Critical Illnesses, the event, held at the Ambassador's residence, aimed to make wishes come true for 12 brave young individuals.

During the event, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, "I am honoured to host such a noble event and make a small difference in the lives of the children undergoing challenging medical treatment. Witnessing the joy and hope emanating from these incredible kids is a profound reminder of the power of unity, compassion, and the ability to create an impact'.

'It is even more special as the proceeds were generated by the sustainable art exhibition that reused scratched vinyl to create new artefacts. I would like to convey my deep appreciation to Maya Katz, who is working with us at the Embassy, who spearheaded this entire initiative and gave us the opportunity to be a part of it. It was inspiring to see Israelis and Indians coming together to make a positive contribution and bring happiness and hope to these children. Together, we can inspire and uplift, creating a world where wishes do come true," he added.

A portion of the proceeds generated from the successful art exhibition held last month was utilized for this purpose. The event also included fun activities and interactive experiences to provide an immersive and magical environment for the children.

Last month, a group art exhibition was organised as a joint initiative of the Speaking Art Foundation and Records Manya, dedicated to Earth Day.

The exhibition, initiated by an Israeli artist, working with the Embassy of Israel in India, Maya Katz, showcased over 125 hand-painted artworks on scratched records, created by more than 100 artists from all over India.

The exhibition presented a captivating collection of talented artworks, and generous patrons and art enthusiasts contributed to the noble initiative by purchasing these extraordinary pieces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor