Israeli forces eliminate Gaza terror squad in four minutes

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI/TPS): A squad of Palestinian terrorists in northern Gaza who fired on Israeli soldiers was eliminated within four minutes, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

In an incident that took place on Thursday, an Israeli tank commander from the 401st Brigade combat team was injured during a clash. The soldiers sought contact with the squad, charged, and killed several terrorists from the squad within just four minutes. Shortly afterward, an aircraft working in coordination with the ground forces struck and eliminated the remaining terrorists.

During the weekend, troops eliminated dismantled booby-trapped military structures, terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, and anti-tank missile posts used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. In addition, the IAF struck over 100 targets throughout Gaza. Among the sites targeted was the Al-Qahira currency exchange office in Gaza City.

According to the military, the office was used to store and transfer tens of millions of dollars to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, the IDF said during the weekend that all its standing army infantry and armored brigades are now deployed in Gaza, alongside some reserve units, as Israel prepares to escalate its offensive against Hamas. Israeli officials warn the operation will intensify unless Hamas agrees to a hostage deal.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

