Israeli forces expand Samaria anti-terror operation

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Israeli security forces are expanding the current anti-terror operation in northern Samaria, where they have been acting in recent days in Jenin.

As part of the operation to counter terrorism, many forces of the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Border Police began overnight an operation to counter terrorism in Nur al-Shams next to Tulkarm.

The forces have so far struck a number of terrorists and arrested additional wanted terrorists in the area. (ANI/TPS)

