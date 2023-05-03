Israeli forces, Palestinian groups agree to ceasefire in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 : Following a night of heavy air strikes in Gaza, the Israeli forces and Palestinian groups have agreed to a 'reciprocal and simultaneous' ceasefire, reported Al Jazeera.

Israeli jets carried out airstrikes in Gaza late Tuesday as tension escalated over the death of Khader Adnan, who spent 87 days on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

In retaliation to this, Palestinian fighters fired missiles into Israel, according to Hamas, which claimed its leader, Ismail Hyeh, had negotiations with representatives of both nations and the UN to end the strikes.

The Israeli move came in the wake of rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip with Al Jazeera citing Hamas media to report that Israeli planes hit two locations in Gaza City.

The Israeli Prison Service claimed in a statement announcing Adnan's death that the 45-year-old had been on a hunger strike since his arrest on February 5 and had refused to receive medical attention while being held.

Apparently, Adnan spent 87 days on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

Adnan's passing was also reported by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, which claimed that "the Israeli occupation assassinated Sheikh Khader Adnan."

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, more commonly referred to in the West as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), also announced the passing of Khader Adnan, a former spokesman for Islamic Jihad, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian militant orgsation with Iran support is behind the suicide bombings and missile strikes that have killed numerous Israelis.

According to Israeli police, Adnan was held in February on suspicion of involvement with a terrorist group, support for terrorism, and incitement. At the time of his passing, he had not yet been tried.

According to Al Jazeera, Palestinian political groups declared a nationwide strike in the West Bank to honour Adnan, with all courts, schools, universities, and businesses closing.

