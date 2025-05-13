Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Tokyo

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, has arrived in Tokyo for a state visit to Japan, the first by an Israeli Foreign Minister in 15 years.

During his visit, Saar will meet with senior Japanese officials, including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and hold discussions to bolster Israel's position in Japan.

Saar will also engage with local media, attend a reception for Israel's 77th Independence Day, and meet members of the Japanese Parliament's Parliamentary Friendship Association with Israel. (ANI/ TPS)

