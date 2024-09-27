Israeli military calls up two Reserve Infantry Brigades to Northern Border

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 27 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) mobilized two reserve infantry brigades in recent days for operational missions in the northern sector as preparations continue for a possible ground assault against Hezbollah terrorists based in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said the Etzioni 6th Brigade and the Northern Nahal 228th Brigade, together with a number of other reserve battalions, were called up with the aim of "enabling the continuation of the fighting effort and damaging the military capabilities of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and creating the conditions for the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes."

With the mobilization of the reserve brigades, the emergency supply warehouses were opened and logistical equipment and means of combat were distributed to the reserve fighters. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor