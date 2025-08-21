Israeli Military facilitates airdropping of 155 aid packages to Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 21 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that on Thursday afternoon, it facilitated the airdropping of 155 aid packages, including food, to residents of the Gaza Strip.

The supplies were provided by seven different countries, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor