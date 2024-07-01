Israeli military hits Hezbollah bases in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that earlier on Monday Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked two buildings belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in which terrorists were operating in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, alongside military buildings and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Markaba, Khula and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

