Israeli military reveals two October 7 terrorists eliminated before ceasefire

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in recent months - before the Gaza Ceasfire went into effect - and together with other Israeli security forces, it eliminated two Hamas terrorists who took part in the murderous massacre of October 7, including the kidnapping of female IDF observers from the base at Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

Last Month, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked and killed the terrorist Hatim Hazem Hejazi Regev, a Nakba terrorist in the Shuja'iyya regiment of the terrorist organization Hamas.

The terrorist Hejazi Regev took part in the murderous massacre and kidnapping of the female observers from the Nahal Oz base on October 7. Also, during the war in Gaza, he promoted and led many acts of terrorism against the IDF forces.

In addition, in September 2024, an IAF aircraft attacked and killed Muhammad Ahmed Farij Saeed, a terrorist from the Shati Battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization. The terrorist Farij raided the Nahal Oz base on October 7 and was involved in the kidnapping of the IDF observer Naama Levy.

Along with him, several other Hamas terrorists were killed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor