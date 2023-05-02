Israeli missiles hit airport, military sites in Syria

May 2, 2023

Israeli missiles hit airport, military sites in Syria

Damascus, May 2 Israeli missiles hit the international airport and several military sites in the Syrian province of Aleppo, killing one soldier and injuring seven others, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out just before midnight, hitting the airport and a number of military positions in the countryside of Aleppo, it said, adding that two civil were among the wounded, reports Xinhua news agency.

The international airport of Aleppo as well as that of the capital Damascus had been attacked earlier by Israel and went out of service for days.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a number of explosions in the area of the Aleppo international airport and the al-Nayrab air base.

The Britain-based watchdog stopped short of giving more details but said the attack is the 16th of its kind since the beginning of 2023.

