Israeli missing since October 7 declared dead
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2024 02:58 PM2024-01-05T14:58:36+5:302024-01-05T15:00:07+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Tamir Adar, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was declared dead after disappearing ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Tamir Adar, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was declared dead after disappearing during Hamas's October 7 massacre, the kibbutz announced.
It was previously believed that 38-year-old Adar was alive in Gaza. But the Nir Oz announcement said he was killed on Oct. 7 and his body remains in Gaza.
His grandmother, Yaffa Adar, 85, was also taken hostage and released during a week-long ceasefire in November. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app