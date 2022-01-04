Israeli photographer captures group of birds swooped in shape of bending spoon

An Israeli wildlife photographer Albert Keshet captured a pretty cool and unique bird spoon image that has now gone viral on social media. The picture captured by the photographer depicts a group of starlings that twist, turn, swoop and swirl across the sky in beautiful shape of a bent spoon with a spoonful of sugar.

The magical photo was captured during murmuration, where thousands of starlings fly and swoop in clusters. Keshet captured the beautiful images of the birds when he went on an early morning excursion to northern Jordan Valley to photograph wild plants and birds.

"When I was in the valley looking for birds, I met the flocks of starlings. I stayed there for about five or six hours, watching and following them in order to capture some beautiful pictures," he said in an interview.

"At one point they began to ascend to the sky and began the dance of starlings. To my huge surprise, in the space of only about five seconds the starlings formed the shape of the spoon. They held it for a few seconds then the shape changed to a bent spoon - just like the one Uri Geller is famous for!

"In the 10 years that I have been travelling and taking photos, this is one of the most amazing pictures of starlings I have ever taken!"

After the pictures went viral Uri Geller, who is famous for bending spoons with power of his mind. He called it a "phenomenal unique never again moment".